GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation into reports that a man approached several school students and ‘upskirted’ them near a park in south Dublin on Tuesday.

The alleged incident occurred between 4.30pm and 5pm close to Palmerston Park in Rathmines, Dublin 6.

In a notice to parents, the school that the students attend warned of a “security incident” had occurred on Tuesday.

“There were a series of incidents after school between 4:30 and 5pm near Palmerston Park where a man approached a number of our students separately and took photographs (upskirted the girls),” the school statement read.

“The matter has been reported to An Garda Síochána,” the statement added.

The fee-paying school, located a short distance from the park, said that their students have been made aware of the incident.

“Please make your daughters aware of the need to ensure their safety as they walk to and from school,” the statement to parents explained.

The school also warned that students should “ensure that they are aware of their surroundings” and not wear headphones as they travel in the area.

Gardaí said in a statement this evening that they are investigating reports of the alleged incident.

“Investigations are ongoing,” a garda spokesperson said.