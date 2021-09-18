#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 18 September 2021
Man arrested as cocaine and cannabis seized in Cork raid

A man in his 60s is being questioned at Gurranbraher Garda station on the city’s northside.

By Niall O'Connor Saturday 18 Sep 2021, 7:52 AM
1 hour ago 4,074 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5552432

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man following the seizure of cocaine and cannabis at a house in Cork city.

A spokesperson said detectives seized approximately €129,700 worth of cocaine, cannabis and cash following the search of a house in the Knocknaheeney area of city yesterday.

“Gardaí attached to the Gurranabraher Drugs Unit, Serious Crime Unit and the Garda Dog Unit carried out the search under warrant of the premises pursuant to Section 26 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977/84.

“During the search €111,700 of cocaine and €18,000 of cannabis resin (pending analysis) was recovered alongside €1,200 in cash also seized.

“A man aged in his 60s was arrested at the scene and taken to Gurranabraher Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996,” the spokesperson said. 

