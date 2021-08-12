#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 12 August 2021
Cash, mobile phones and documents seized in garda people trafficking raids

The search is the latest in a series of raids targeting alleged members of an organised crime gang.

By Niall O'Connor Thursday 12 Aug 2021, 5:04 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

GARDAÍ SEIZED PHONES, documents and €16,000 in cash during a search this morning as part of an operation targeting alleged people traffickers. 

The raid is part of a joint investigation by the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB) and UK authorities. 

A garda spokesperson said there is an ongoing probe into an organised crime group involved in the trafficking of people. 

Gardaí said that the trafficking was facilitated “through the large–scale production, distribution and use of false documents with the aim of providing illegal entry into Ireland and the Common Travel Area with the UK”.

GNIB Seizure 12th August 2021 The cash seized by gardaí during this morning's raid. Source: Garda Press Office

“On the 28 April 2021 an operation between GNIB and the UK law enforcement agencies took place involving the search of six properties in Ireland and two premises in the U.K. Following this, members from GNIB froze €33,000 in a bank account while also seizing electronic devices and financial documentation,” the spokesperson said.

Gardaí added that the investigation has resulted in two people being charged with alleged offences under illegal immigration and fraud legislation in Ireland.

In the April raids three men were arrested in raids in Dublin and Wicklow. The gang involved were suspected of using the free movement of the Common Travel Area to facilitate illegal immigration. 

In July the United States said Ireland is not meeting the minimum standards on combatting human trafficking, ranking Ireland as one of the weakest EU states alongside Romania and Belarus. 

The Trafficking in Persons Report 2021, published by the US Department of State, ranks countries around the world based on their government’s efforts to combat trafficking as measured against minimum standards and compared to its efforts in the year prior.

These efforts include awareness raising and reaffirming its commitment to enacting anti-trafficking legislation.

The report said Ireland doesn’t fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking, but is making significant efforts to do so.

Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

