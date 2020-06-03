This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 3 June, 2020
Four men arrested as part of investigation into €1.5m money laundering operation

It came after gardaí identified a number of bogus companies established by a criminal group.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 3 Jun 2020, 11:30 AM
1 hour ago 6,980 Views 3 Comments
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Images
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Images

FOUR MEN AGED in their 20s and 30s have been arrested after a number of searches were carried out in Dublin as part of an investigation into money laundering.

Gardaí had identified a number of bogus companies established by a criminal group and a large number of bank accounts set up in false names and those of so-called ‘money mules’.

Investigators established that around €1.5 million was laundered through these bank accounts, and that the money was obtained through cyber fraud, organised prostitution and theft.

Eight searches were carried out in Dublin this morning, when the four men, who are Romanian nationals, were arrested on suspicion of criminal activity, money laundering and obstruction.

Documents pertaining to the bogus companies and bank accounts, IDs, cash and phones were also seized.

Two of the men are being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at Clontarf and Ballymun Garda Stations.

One man is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Raheny and the fourth man was arrested for obstruction and was taken to Swords Garda Station.

A garda spokeswoman said that investigations are ongoing.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

