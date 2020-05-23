Gardaí vow to crack down on gang of youths carrying out indiscriminate assaults in north Dublin

GARDAÍ IN NORTH Dublin have vowed to increase patrols following recent attacks by what is suspected to be the same group of teenagers on innocent people in the Portmarnock and Baldoyle areas.

On Tuesday, a 16-year-old boy received serious head injuries during an assault at Seagrange Park, Baldoyle. He was taken to Beaumont Hospital where he is said to be in a serious condition.

A day previously, an off-duty garda and his son were attacked by the same gang of youths.

Fianna Fáil TD Seán Haughey contacted senior gardaí in the district who assured him that policing resources were being allocated to help deal with this problem.

In a reply to Haughey’s email, the Coolock Garda Station Superintendent said: “I have refocused the policing operation from high-density checkpoints to patrols of open amenity areas with a particular focus on youths and young adults. I have engaged Public Order Units in support of beat patrols and pedal cycle patrols.”

The Superintendent in Raheny Garda Station also said he had”deployed extra dedicated patrols to police public amenities to include Baldoyle, Sutton and Howth and our public parks”.

Haughey called on people to support the gardaí and to provide them with information to help their policing response.

He said: “Most young people have acted responsibility during this pandemic, but I’m sure everyone has seen teenagers and young people who are disregarding public health advice by meeting in large groups and ignoring social distancing. Ultimately, these young people and their parents must take responsibility for their actions.

“The recent attacks in Baldoyle and Portmarnock were vicious, with a large group ganging up on one person. The incidents are being investigated and I hope those responsible are brought to justice.”