90% Garda rank and file vote in favour of new Building Momentum pay deal

RANK AND FILE gardaí have voted to accept the public sector pay agreement.
The deal will mean pay increases of 6.5% over the next 12 months, spread across three increments.
The new terms cover the remaining year of the Building Momentum agreement and were brokered amid the cost-of-living crisis.
The Garda Representative Association (GRA) announced tonight that their membership had voted in favour of the increase.
“Following the recent Ballot, the GRA membership today accepted the proposed National Pay Agreement under Building Momentum, with more than 90% acceptance,” a spokesperson said.
Sources have told The Journal that 3,544 gardaí took part in the vote with 3,158 voting in favour – while there were 329 voted against and 57 people gave spoiled votes.
The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) has previously voted 93% in favour of the pay agreement.
Both GRA and AGSI are in dispute with the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in regard to a proposed new roster.
