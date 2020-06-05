This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 5 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'New level of respect and acceptance' experienced by gardaí during Covid-19 restrictions

The Policing Authority published its fourth report into the use of new garda powers since 8 April.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 5 Jun 2020, 4:34 PM
1 hour ago 7,419 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5115778
Garda checkpoints in the Phoenix Park in Dublin
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Garda checkpoints in the Phoenix Park in Dublin
Garda checkpoints in the Phoenix Park in Dublin
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

THE POLICING AUTHORITY has said that “concerns remain” over how the use of emergency powers by gardaí during Covid-19 restrictions have been reported.

In the authority’s fourth report into the use of the powers since 8 April, it noted that gardaí continued to report comprehensively on their use, but said the data only reflected formal enforcement or non-compliance with Covid-19 regulations.

Concerns have also been raised about the vulnerability of the victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence while restrictions have been in place.

However, the authority’s chairman Bob Collins noted that gardaí had experienced a new level of appreciation during the crisis, which it was vital to continue into the future.

Under the powers, gardaí may direct a person to comply with the regulations and demand a person’s name and address.

An individual may be arrested them for failing to comply with either of these demands, as well as for failure to comply with the regulations.

Since their introduction, the Policing Authority has carried out reports into whether these powers have been used by gardaí proportionately and only when necessary.

Information has been requested from An Garda Síochána as to how many times each of the five powers under the emergency legislation were used.

There were 289 uses of the powers up to midnight on Saturday 30 May, an average of less than six times each day.

Meanwhile, anti-spit hoods were used in four incidents in the week to 30 May, bringing the total number of uses since 8 April to 64, including two incidents involving children.

The report also noted that 9 gardaí were spat at in the week up to 30 May, down from 11 the week before, bringing the total number of gardaí spat at since 12 April to 88.

However, the authority said the figures only reflect formal enforcement or non-compliance with Covid-19 regulations and not where the powers have been used by way of a direction that resulted in compliance by an individual.

“This may become either increasingly important or redundant in the coming weeks and months depending on how the phased return to normality progresses,” the report said.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan welcomed the report, but said he remained “very concerned” for victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“I want the message to clearly go out to the women and men who suffer these dreadful crimes that supports and services are still available despite the pandemic,” he said.

“The civil and criminal justice system will continue to prioritise your support and safety.”

Chairperson Bob Collins noted in his introduction that there was the perception of a new tone in the approach of gardaí to members of the public and that members of the force perceived a new level of respect and acceptance towards themselves.

“It is a really important development that this is happening but even more important for the potential that it has for the future,” he said.

“It will not always be possible for the Garda Síochána to deploy gardaí in such numbers and in precisely the same way as now. But it will be possible for the same attitudes, tone and mutual respect to continue into the future.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie