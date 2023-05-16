Garda group calls out failure to recruit gardaí as new intake falls 33% below target for 2023

A GARDA GROUP has attacked efforts by the State to recruit new gardaí as figures show that recruitment this year is almost 33% below this year’s agreed target.

Statistics released by the Garda Representative Association (GRA) show just 154 recruits entered Templemore yesterday in the latest intake, far short of the 225 target.

This follows 134 recruits at last intake in January – the target was 200, meaning the garda organisation is 137 off the 425 target so far in 2023.

Ronan Slevin, the Deputy General Secretary of the GRA, said that 1,000 recruits were promised by year end. The current Garda strength as of today is 14,036 as opposed to 14,491 at the end of 2020 so the number is falling sharply.

“Once again the reality falls far short of the numbers of recruits promised. Put simply, we are facing a garda recruitment and retention crisis which is at an unprecedented scale in this organisation.

“At some stage garda management and government are going to have to address the real elephant in the room and that is why it is so hard to recruit new gardai and keep the members that we have,” he said.

Slevin said that in March an independent research by the GRA revealed that just 27% of the public regarded a career in An Garda Síochána as an attractive one for themselves or a member of their family.

Advertisement

“This must be extremely concerning for both the Garda Commissioner and the Minister for Justice.

“Our members need better conditions, training, equipment and protection and also a better work-life balance with clearer work patterns and a safer working environment in order to recruit new gardaí and retain the members we already have.

“Our current numbers of gardaí stand at just over 14,000 so the year end target of 15,000 will clearly not be achieved and this is of grave concern to the members we represent,” he said.

The Journal has looked at the problem of the retention crisis and found an increase in new recruits resigning.

The numbers increased steadily from 2018 to last year, according to figures obtained by this website as part of an investigation into Garda staff retention. 21 trainees left before their two years of training ended, back in 2018.

That number rose steadily in following years and over 50 trainees quit their position in 2021, according to these figures which were released under the Freedom of Information Act.

Previously published figures also show there have been just 24 garda trainees recruited this year, while 38 probationary gardaí have resigned.

A statement has been requested from An Garda Síochána.