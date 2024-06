GARDAÍ WILL BE deployed to count centres on an individual risk assessment basis when counting gets underway tomorrow morning in the local and European elections.

Voting has closed in the last few minutes following weeks of campaigning in which several candidates and politicians, including those from minority backgrounds, have been abused in person and online.

No specific directions have been issued to gardaí in regard to election day and the subsequent counts, according to multiple sources across the country.

In recent months, gardaí have received specialist briefings on personal security for TDs and councillor, with safety concerns raised following a number of high profile incidents including agitators visiting politicians’ homes – with TD Paul Murphy and Taoiseach Simon Harris among those affected.

While some garda divisions are understood to be allotting overtime to some gardaí, including in Donegal, to assist where needed the vast majority of count centres will have a minimal garda presence.

It is understood that there will be at least one garda deployed to each count centre, as part of a strategy of not constituting an imposing presence at the various locations, according to sources.

One experienced garda said that while the far right is a consideration, the risk it poses should not be overstated, adding that “the threat during the Troubles was much higher”.

There are some concerns, particularly at the larger count centres, that political and protest groups, particularly those aligned with the far right, may seek to stage demonstrations. It is understood that gardaí will respond to assist their colleagues when the need arises.

A garda said that regular response units as well as community policing units will be briefed as normal tomorrow morning. There will be some locations, including Dublin, where a small group of Public Order Unit gardaí will be available to respond should the need arise.

A garda on duty at a count centre in Cork in 2020. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

A garda spokesman confirmed that policing plans were in place to manage any incidents, adding that these were specific to individual locations.

“The protection of the electoral process is central to democracy and a priority for An Garda Síochána,” the spokesman said.

“It is standard that policing plans, based upon assessed threat, are put in place for all electoral events. This ensures an effective policing response to potential criminal activity,” he said.

The spokesperson added that the running of election centres and count centres is the responsibility of the returning officers appointed by local authorities.

“An Garda Síochána engages closely with the returning and presiding officers at election and count centres.

“Electoral legislation provides for specific offences in proximity to polling stations and count centres.

“Any other matter reported to or witnessed by An Garda Síochána either directly in connection with the elections or in the vicinity of polling stations or count centres will, as normal, be fully investigated by An Garda Síochána.”