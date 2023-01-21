Advertisement

# Witness appeal
Garda seriously assaulted in Ballymun during arrest
The Garda was taken to James Connolly Hospital to be treated for their injuries which are understood to be serious but non-life threatening.
59 minutes ago

A MEMBER OF An Garda Síochána was seriosuly assaulted after responding to a call concerning an incident of dangerous driving at Gulliver’s Retail Park, Ballymun, at approximately 11:30am this morning.

During the course of an arrest, the Garda was assaulted and a man in his 30s was brought to Ballymun Garda station where he is currently detained.

The Garda was taken to James Connolly Hospital to be treated for their injuries which are understood to be serious but non-life threatening.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Any road users who were in the area at between 10:30am and noon today, who may have camera footage (including dash cam) are asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballymun Garda station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Author
Jamie McCarron
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie
@JamieMcCarron5
