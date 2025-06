A GARDA WAS stabbed in the early hours of this morning in Dublin while responding to a call out for a burglary in progress at the Blanchardstown Shopping Centre.

It’s understood that the garda was attacked when he caught up with the suspected burglar.

In the course of the attack the garda was stabbed with a knife. It’s understood that he has sustained a hand injury.

He has been hospitalised for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The Garda Representative Association has previously raised the issue of gardaí being assaulted while on duty in Ireland, and has said a lack of resources is a contributing factor.