This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 9 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Garda statement on Drew Harris vehicle controversy: 'There was no security incident'

“A newly installed bollard malfunctioned,” a statement from the force said.

By Daragh Brophy Tuesday 9 Apr 2019, 2:03 PM
30 minutes ago 3,706 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4583277
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

GARDAÍ HAVE INSISTED there was “no security incident” involving the Commissioner’s vehicle at the force’s Phoenix Park HQ on 25 March and that a malfunctioning security bollard was to blame. 

It comes in the wake of calls for Drew Harris to clarify what happened in the incident, and why he was travelling in a PSNI vehicle rather than a Garda one. 

News reports about the incident first emerged at the weekend. The vehicle the Commissioner was travelling in was damaged after a security barrier rose from the ground as his armed escort arrived at Garda HQ, having travelled from the North. 

Although there were no major injuries, the episode brought controversy upon the Commissioner, who faced questions about his time with the PSNI before his appointment.

Opposition TDs and security analysts have to called on the Commissioner to clarify what he was doing in a PSNI vehicle and whether his security arrangements on the day were appropriate, or even legal.

One early report on the incident asserted that Harris’s vehicle had ‘flipped over’, while reports from a range of outlets, including TheJournal.ie, detailed how an emergency button was pushed by a garda on duty at the gates of HQ as they didn’t recognise the car containing the Commissioner. 

The force stated on Sunday that normal procedures were followed during the armed escort and that both the gardaí and PSNI were satisfied with this. 

The statement issued by the Garda Press Office this afternoon read: 

There was no security incident at Garda HQ on 25 March 2019. 
A newly installed bollard malfunctioned and caught the underside of the vehicle the Commissioner was travelling in.
This happened at a walking pace. No vehicles were flipped. The malfunction was quickly fixed and vehicular traffic went in and out of Garda HQ as normal that day.
As per our previous statement, normal movement procedures were followed in relation to the Commissioner.

 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Brophy
daragh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie