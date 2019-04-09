Garda statement on Drew Harris vehicle controversy: 'There was no security incident'

GARDAÍ HAVE INSISTED there was “no security incident” involving the Commissioner’s vehicle at the force’s Phoenix Park HQ on 25 March and that a malfunctioning security bollard was to blame.

It comes in the wake of calls for Drew Harris to clarify what happened in the incident, and why he was travelling in a PSNI vehicle rather than a Garda one.

News reports about the incident first emerged at the weekend. The vehicle the Commissioner was travelling in was damaged after a security barrier rose from the ground as his armed escort arrived at Garda HQ, having travelled from the North.

Although there were no major injuries, the episode brought controversy upon the Commissioner, who faced questions about his time with the PSNI before his appointment.

Opposition TDs and security analysts have to called on the Commissioner to clarify what he was doing in a PSNI vehicle and whether his security arrangements on the day were appropriate, or even legal.

One early report on the incident asserted that Harris’s vehicle had ‘flipped over’, while reports from a range of outlets, including TheJournal.ie, detailed how an emergency button was pushed by a garda on duty at the gates of HQ as they didn’t recognise the car containing the Commissioner.

The force stated on Sunday that normal procedures were followed during the armed escort and that both the gardaí and PSNI were satisfied with this.

The statement issued by the Garda Press Office this afternoon read:

There was no security incident at Garda HQ on 25 March 2019.

A newly installed bollard malfunctioned and caught the underside of the vehicle the Commissioner was travelling in.

This happened at a walking pace. No vehicles were flipped. The malfunction was quickly fixed and vehicular traffic went in and out of Garda HQ as normal that day.