Gardaí again renew appeal for help finding man missing since 25 May

GARDAÍ IN DUNDRUM have renewed their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 55-year-old man missing from Dublin.

Gerard Taylor was last seen near Ballinteer Avenue, Ballinteer, Dublin 16, at approximately 9am on Saturday 25 May.

He is described as being around 5ft 10in tall, of medium build, with grey hair and blue eyes, stubble beard and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing glasses, a blue sports cap, black jacket with a hood, bottle green coloured chino trousers and navy trainers.

Any information on Gerard’s whereabouts can be reported to Dundrum Garda Station on 01 666 5600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.