Gardaí appeal for witnesses after pedestrian seriously injured in Cork City collision

GARDAÍ HAVE MADE an appeal for witnesses following a collision in Cork City yesterday.

Shortly after 5:00pm yesterday, gardaí and emergency services attended to the collision involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian on Albert Street, Cork.

Advertisement

The pedestrian, a man in his late 20s, was removed from the scene by Ambulance to Cork University Hospital, where his injuries are described as serious.

The driver of the motorcycle did not require immediate medical treatment.

Gardaí at Anglesea Street are appealing for witnesses to come forward and have also appealed for anyone who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, to make this available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021 – 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.