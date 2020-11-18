Gardaí appeal for witnesses to 'unruly' anti-mask incident on Luas Red line

A screengrab from a Facebook Live of the incident.

A screengrab from a Facebook Live of the incident.

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses to an incident on a Luas tram earlier this month which involved anti-mask protesters.

Gardaí said that a group of people travelled on the Luas Red line, wearing no face coverings and engaged in “unruly and offensive behaviour” towards other passengers.

The incident occurred at approximately 4.30pm on Monday 2 November, on the Luas Red line going from the Heuston Station stop to the Jervis Street stop.

The incident was shared widely on social media.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who travelled on the Red Luas line on Monday afternoon 2 November, 2020 between Heuston Station stop and Jervis Street stop to contact Gardaí at Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station to assist with this investigation.