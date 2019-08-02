This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Two men arrested by Gardaí in €3 million money laundering investigation

The arrests were made in Dublin today.

By Dominic McGrath Friday 2 Aug 2019, 5:58 PM
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED two men as part of an investigation into a €3 million money laundering operation. 

The arrests were made following searches of properties in Dublin 8 and in Drumcondra by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau. 

A Gardaí investigation is ongoing into a €3 million money laundering scheme operating between Ireland and Finland using fake bank accounts and organised by a crime gang. 

During the search of properties in Drumcondra, Gardaí recovered 14 fake IDs and seized a number of electronic devices. 

The two men arrested, aged 21 and 31, were from Romania and were brought to Kevin Street Garda Station. 

A Garda spokesperson said that enquiries are ongoing with financial institutions in Ireland, as well as with the EU’s law enforcement agencies. 

A total of 11 arrests have now been made in Ireland as part of the investigation. 

Comments are closed for legal reasons 

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

