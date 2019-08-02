Two men arrested by Gardaí in €3 million money laundering investigation

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED two men as part of an investigation into a €3 million money laundering operation.

The arrests were made following searches of properties in Dublin 8 and in Drumcondra by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.

A Gardaí investigation is ongoing into a €3 million money laundering scheme operating between Ireland and Finland using fake bank accounts and organised by a crime gang.

During the search of properties in Drumcondra, Gardaí recovered 14 fake IDs and seized a number of electronic devices.

The two men arrested, aged 21 and 31, were from Romania and were brought to Kevin Street Garda Station.

A Garda spokesperson said that enquiries are ongoing with financial institutions in Ireland, as well as with the EU’s law enforcement agencies.

A total of 11 arrests have now been made in Ireland as part of the investigation.

