Gardaí attend scene of protest outside Dóchas women's prison in Dublin

A protest was scheduled to take place at 3pm today.

By Conor McCrave Friday 20 Dec 2019, 5:26 PM
Dóchas centre in Dublin
Image: Google maps
Image: Google maps

GARDAÍ HAVE ATTENDED a protest outside the Dóchas women’s prison in Dublin this afternoon. 

A protest calling for the release of an inmate in the prison had been arranged for 3pm today, according to a Facebook page in support of the woman.

A spokesperson confirmed that a number of gardaí from Mountjoy Garda Station have attended the protest.

“Gardaí from Mountjoy in Dublin are at the scene of a small protest adjacent to the Dóchas Centre on the North Circular Road, Dublin 7. Approximately 30 people are present,” a statement said. 

Gardaí said “no incidents have been reported” at this stage. 

