Gardaí attend scene of protest outside Dóchas women's prison in Dublin

GARDAÍ HAVE ATTENDED a protest outside the Dóchas women’s prison in Dublin this afternoon.

A protest calling for the release of an inmate in the prison had been arranged for 3pm today, according to a Facebook page in support of the woman.

A spokesperson confirmed that a number of gardaí from Mountjoy Garda Station have attended the protest.

“Gardaí from Mountjoy in Dublin are at the scene of a small protest adjacent to the Dóchas Centre on the North Circular Road, Dublin 7. Approximately 30 people are present,” a statement said.

Gardaí said “no incidents have been reported” at this stage.