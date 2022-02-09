#Open journalism No news is bad news

Series of events planned to mark 100 years since formation of Gardaí

Today marks the centenary of the inaugural meeting of the foundation committee that led to the creation of the police force.

By Press Association Wednesday 9 Feb 2022, 7:28 AM
1 hour ago 2,339 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5677752
A series of initiatives will mark the first 100 years of the Gardai (Brian Lawless/PA)

A SERIES OF initiatives and events have been planned to mark 100 years since the formation of An Garda Síochána.

Called by Michael Collins, the meeting took place at the Gresham Hotel in Dublin and among the attendees was Michael Staines TD, who would go on to become the first Garda Commissioner.

Commemorative events and initiatives are planned for the year ahead include the presentation of a centenary service medal to all serving and retired Garda members, the publication of two books on the organisation in its first 100 years and the renovation of the Garda memorial cenotaph.

A specially commissioned piece of music by the composer Odhran O’Chasaide will be performed by the Garda band at a commemorative event in Dublin Castle in August.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said: “Over the past century An Garda Siochana has established a very strong bond with communities and has become a central part of people’s everyday lives.

“As an organisation it has adapted to change in order to serve the past and present needs of a national, unarmed police service, while also striving to provide a specialist response to prevent and detect crime.

“As we reflect on 100 years of Ireland’s police service and its achievements in keeping people safe, we must remember our 89 colleagues who gave the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

“Their brave and courageous efforts will be a core part of this year’s commemorations.

“The history of An Garda Siochana belongs to the Irish people and to the generations of Gardai who have devoted their lives to keeping people safe.

“I hope that the planned events and initiatives will provide the public with an opportunity to learn more about An Garda Siochana, as well as pay tribute to those who currently serve and those who came before us.”

