Wednesday 17 November 2021
Gardaí investigating a number of incidents in Cork overnight linked to local feud

Gardaí are investigating two of the incidents – no arrests have been made.

By Niall O'Connor Wednesday 17 Nov 2021, 1:24 PM
GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING several incidents of violence across Cork city yesterday linked to a local feud, in which houses and cars were damaged. 

The first incident happened in the Fair Hill area of the city when a number of men smashed the windows of a house and damaged a car on Tuesday afternoon. 

Sources have said that a van was also used to crash into another vehicle during the incident. The gang were carrying slash hooks and other weapons during the disturbance. 

“Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred at a property in Upper Fair Hill shortly before 12:15pm (on Tuesday). No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing,” a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said. 

Sources have said the opposing faction then travelled to Thorndale Estate, near Montenotte and Mayfield, and attacked a house.

A garda spokesperson confirmed this incident and said: “Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred at a property in Thorndale Estate at approximately 5:20pm yesterday evening. No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing.”

A number of videos have emerged on social media channels of further violence in the Dublin Hill area of the city on Tuesday where a house and a number of cars were attacked. 

Other videos being shared showed callout-style messages, while others showed a man who was injured after being attacked with slash hooks. 

Sources have said that the violence is linked to ongoing feuding.

During the summer months gardai dealt with a feud in the same general area and in the Mahon area on the southside of the city, which saw a number of shootings. During one search, a garda search team and Armed Support Unit came under fire.

On that occasion the feuding was curtailed with a large number of arrests and swift garda action but another flare-up has occurred in recent days.

“This is all to do with three groups of people. There is a lot of threats being made and the violence is then being carried out by groups of teenagers linked to these people. 

“The origins of the feud could be anything from rival criminal activity to some historic falling out dating back years,” a source explained.  

