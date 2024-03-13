Gardaí discover two cannabis grow houses at properties in Co Galway

GARDAÍ HAVE DISCOVERED two “grow houses” at separate residential properties in the New Inn and Creggs areas of Co Galway.

Along with the seizure of equipment at the makeshift cannabis farms, search terms seized €300,000 worth of cannabis and arrested three individuals during the planned searches.

At the two locations, cannabis plants worth over €228,000 were discovered as well as approximately €75,000 worth of cannabis herb.

Advertisement

Second images captured by gardaí of the a 'grow house' which was found at a property in Galway. An Garda Síochána An Garda Síochána

The searches conducted by units in Galway were part of the force’s Operation Tara strategy, aimed at tackling drug gangs in Ireland. Members of the divisional and county drug units, the armed support unit, and local uniformed Gardaí took part in the search.

Two adult men, one aged in his 40s and the other in his 20s, were arrested during the searches as well as one adult woman (50s). All three are being detained in a garda station in Galway for alleged drug trafficking offences.

Image captured by gardaí of one 'grow house' which was found at a property in Galway. An Garda Síochána An Garda Síochána

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said investigations are ongoing into the discovery.