GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING an alleged assault incident in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford in which a young male was injured.

It is understood that the incident took place near a park at the Promenade in Enniscorthy. Gardaí were alerted to the incident on the afternoon of Saturday 3 May, a spokesperson said.

The young male was taken to Wexford General Hospital for treatment on non-life threatening injuries.

A second young male was later arrested in connection with the incident. A spokesperson said he has since been released pending referral to the Garda Youth Diversion Programme.

“Investigations remain ongoing,” they added.