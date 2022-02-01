#Open journalism No news is bad news

Woman (60s) killed in Laois farm accident

A woman in her 60s died in the incident in County Laois.

By Niall O'Connor Tuesday 1 Feb 2022, 10:14 AM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

TWO INVESTIGATIONS ARE underway into the death of a woman in an incident at a farm yesterday.

Gardaí and emergency services personnel went to the scene near Portlaoise, Co Laois yesterday evening. A woman had been injured on a farm. 

A garda spokesperson described the death as a “fatal workplace accident”.

A woman in her 60s was fatally injured and was pronounced dead by a doctor at the scene.

Gardaí are compiling an investigation file which will be sent to the coroner ahead of an inquest and also the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) will also carry out a probe.

