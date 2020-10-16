#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Friday 16 October 2020
Advertisement

Gardaí launching a 'high visibility, nationwide policing plan' this weekend to support health guidelines

The plan will be focused on support for the vulnerable and crime prevention, gardaí said.

By Sean Murray Friday 16 Oct 2020, 7:40 AM
8 minutes ago 1,416 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5234908
File photo.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

AN GARDA SÍOCHÁNA has said it has launched a policing plan taking effect from 7am this morning to midnight on Sunday to support public health guidelines. 

The “high visibility, nationwide policing plan” will be focused on support for the vulnerable and crime prevention, gardaí said in a statement this morning.

The plan is set to support the work done under Operation Fanacht – which sees checkpoints set up on key routes to ensure people aren’t breaking the guidelines – and Operation Navigation – which ensures pubs which are open are adhering to the guidelines. 

This morning, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal have been placed under Level 4 of restrictions. And, across the entire country, no visitors are permitted to households.

Everyone is advised to work from home if possible and only leave their county for essential reasons.

Last night, public health officials painted a bleak picture of the path of the disease in Ireland at the moment. A record 1,205 cases were recorded along with three further deaths. 

The gardaí said today its plans to support the public health guidance will have three key strands – community engagement, crime prevention patrols and checkpoints focusing on crime detection.

In a statement, it said community gardaí will work with individuals, community groups, statutory agencies, charities and local businesses to provide a range of services to assist the most vulnerable.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Deputy commissioner of policing and security John Twomey said: “Since the start of the pandemic, garda members throughout the country have being helping the vulnerable and those who feel isolated.

“This involved simple, but important tasks such as collecting their prescription, delivering their pension, or even socially distanced contact. If people need such assistance or know someone who does, please contact your local garda station. We are here to help.”

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie