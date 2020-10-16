Gardaí launching a 'high visibility, nationwide policing plan' this weekend to support health guidelines

AN GARDA SÍOCHÁNA has said it has launched a policing plan taking effect from 7am this morning to midnight on Sunday to support public health guidelines.

The “high visibility, nationwide policing plan” will be focused on support for the vulnerable and crime prevention, gardaí said in a statement this morning.

The plan is set to support the work done under Operation Fanacht – which sees checkpoints set up on key routes to ensure people aren’t breaking the guidelines – and Operation Navigation – which ensures pubs which are open are adhering to the guidelines.

This morning, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal have been placed under Level 4 of restrictions. And, across the entire country, no visitors are permitted to households.

Everyone is advised to work from home if possible and only leave their county for essential reasons.

Last night, public health officials painted a bleak picture of the path of the disease in Ireland at the moment. A record 1,205 cases were recorded along with three further deaths.

The gardaí said today its plans to support the public health guidance will have three key strands – community engagement, crime prevention patrols and checkpoints focusing on crime detection.

In a statement, it said community gardaí will work with individuals, community groups, statutory agencies, charities and local businesses to provide a range of services to assist the most vulnerable.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Deputy commissioner of policing and security John Twomey said: “Since the start of the pandemic, garda members throughout the country have being helping the vulnerable and those who feel isolated.

“This involved simple, but important tasks such as collecting their prescription, delivering their pension, or even socially distanced contact. If people need such assistance or know someone who does, please contact your local garda station. We are here to help.”