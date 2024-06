GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING the death of a man after an assault in the Finglas area of Dublin overnight.

Shortly after 1am, gardaí and emergency services attended a residence in the Scribblestown area where a man in his 30s was found with serious injuries.

He was treated at the scene and transported by ambulance to Connolly Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified, and a post-mortem examination will be arranged. The scene has been preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the inquiry, and an incident room has been established at Finglas Garda Station.

Additionally, a Garda Family Liaison Officer has been assigned to keep the deceased’s family informed of developments.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, particularly those who were in the Scribblestown area between midnight and 1am.

People with video recordings, including motorists with dashcam footage, from the area within this timeframe are asked to provide the footage to investigating gardaí.