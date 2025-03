GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a gun attack on a house in Limerick City last night.

The shooting occurred outside a house, located at Hogan Avenue, Kileely, shortly before 11pm.

No one was injured in the attack.

Local Gardaí responded at the scene and are continuing their enquiries this Sunday morning.

Gardaí are investigating whether or not the shooting is linked to recent similar attacks as a result of ongoing violent feuding in areas around the city.

Tensions between a number of local rival groups have further escalated in recent weeks resulting in a number of shootings and arson attacks.

A Garda spokesman said: “We can confirm – Gardaí are investigating the discharge of a firearm outside a residence on Hogan Avenue, Kileely, Limerick, which occurred shortly before 11:00pm on Saturday, 22nd March, 2025.”

“No injuries were reported and investigations are ongoing,” added the spokesman.