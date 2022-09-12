Gardaí investigating 'all circumstances' after deaths of two children in Westmeath car fire

GARDAÍ ARE CONTINUING to investigate “all of the circumstances” surrounding the deaths of two children following a car fire in Co Westmeath on Friday.

Two-year-old Michael and five-year-old Thelma died in the incident.

Their mother, Lynn Egan, continues to be treated for serious, but non-life threatening, injuries at a Dublin Hospital.

The car was discovered on a rural road at Lackan shortly after 4pm on Friday in the Multyfarnham area, where gardaí and emergency services attended the scene.

Gardaí are treating the deaths as suspicious.

Post Mortem examinations have concluded on the bodies of the deceased by the State Pathologist, but the results of the Post Mortem examinations are not being released for operational reasons.

Forensic examinations of the vehicle by the Garda Technical Bureau are also continuing.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this fatal incident to contact them.

The Incident room at Mullingar Garda Station can be contacted on 044 9384000, or contact the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

A spokesperson said a Garda family liaison officer continues to keep the family updated at this time.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people attended a candlelit vigil in memory of the two children and in support of the family last night in the village of Multyfarnham.