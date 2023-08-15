Investigation underway after large number of youths attack man close to Guinness Storehouse

A GARDA INVESTIGATION is underway after a large number of youths were involved in an apparent attack on a man close to the Guinness Storehouse yesterday evening.

The incident happened shortly before 6pm yesterday on Market Street South in Dublin 8.

Video footage of the incident shows a number of young people armed with a hurl and a golf club, among other items, chasing a man.

The man appears to be kicked and struck with one of these items, before falling to the ground.

While on the ground, he appears to be struck several more times with these items.

A person in the background can be heard saying “that’s enough lads”.

A garda spokesperson said gardaí “are investigating a public order incident involving a large number of youths”.

The spokesperson added that the “investigation at Kevin Street Garda station is continuing” and that “gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward”.

Anyone with information that can assist gardaí with their investigation are asked to contact Kevin Street Garda station on 01 6669400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.