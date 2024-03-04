Gardaí launch investigation after discovery of a man's body in open land in Leitrim

GARDAÍ ARE investigating “all the circumstances” following the discovery of a man’s body in open land in Co Leitrim.

The man’s body was discovered in Kiltyclogher yesterday afternoon.

Advertisement

Gardaí and emergency services were notified of the incident at around 2.30pm.

The man was aged in his 40s.

A technical examination of the scene will be carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau.

A garda spokesperson said the results of a post-mortem on the body of the deceased will determine the course of the investigation.