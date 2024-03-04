Advertisement
The man's body was discovered in open land yesterday afternoon Alamy Stock Photo
Kiltyclogher

Gardaí launch investigation after discovery of a man's body in open land in Leitrim

The man was aged in his 40s and gardaí are investigating ‘all the circumstances’.
0
3.2k
50 minutes ago

GARDAÍ ARE investigating “all the circumstances” following the discovery of a man’s body in open land in Co Leitrim.

The man’s body was discovered in Kiltyclogher yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services were notified of the incident at around 2.30pm.

The man was aged in his 40s.

A technical examination of the scene will be carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau.

A garda spokesperson said the results of a post-mortem on the body of the deceased will determine the course of the investigation.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
@Diarmuid_9
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags