A PRISONER HAS escaped custody while on a visit to hospital for medical treatment in Tallaght early this morning.

Gardaí confirmed that the man, who is in his 40s, is still “at large”.

In a statement, the garda press office said: “Gardaí in Tallaght were alerted to a prisoner who absconded from a local hospital while receiving medical attention in the early hours of this morning.”

“The man (aged in his 40s) remains at large and investigations are ongoing,” the statement said.

“An Garda Síochána is aware of the matter and is liaising with the Irish Prison Service.”

The Journal has asked the Irish Prison Service for comment.