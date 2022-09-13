Poll: Do you know self-defence?

GARDAÍ HAVE ASKED martial arts experts to train their instructors in the ancient Japanese police fighting system of Taiho Jutsu.

In a post on the eTenders page An Garda Síochána has invited experts to apply to train gardaí in a police self defence (PSD) system.

Gardaí are trained in police self defence tactics with handholds, grappling and takedown techniques developed from Judo.

In this latest move they are seeking instructors to change the system to Taiho Jutsu which is a hugely sophisticated method of non-lethal combat first used by Japanese Feudal Police in medieval times.

