Justice Minister says there'll be 'sufficient' gardaí on Budget Day despite industrial action

LAST UPDATE | 1 hour ago
MINISTER FOR JUSTICE Helen McEntee has said there will be “sufficient presence” of gardaí on Budget Day despite plans for industrial action.
At a special delegate conference of the Garda Representative Association (GRA) yesterday, rank-and-file gardaí voted to strike on 10 November. They also intend to operate a de-facto work-to-rule by not agreeing to work overtime on Budget Day and Halloween, as well as on 3, 17, and 24 October.
The ongoing dispute centres around proposals to revise garda rosters, which has built up to a no-confidence vote by gardaí in Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.
Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, McEntee said that the Commissioner has assured her there will be a “sufficient presence of gardaí on the ground” on Budget Day.
The matter is a particularly sensitive one in the wake of the aggressive anti-immigration protest outside the Dáil last week that saw TDs across the political spectrum threatened.
McEntee described the decisions taken among gardaí on industrial action yesterday as “regrettable”.
“I think the facts are very clear here. There’s nobody, and that means the Garda Commissioner nor the Garda associations, who believes that either the current roster or the previous and incumbent roster is the right roster moving forward.”
The minister said that “we all want to negotiate a new roster that is suitable for the needs of the public today and that works for members of An Garda Siochána”.
“The only way that that can be found is through negotiation,” she said.
“There will be a meeting today between the commissioner of An Garda Siochána with the four associations and it’s absolutely imperative that all four associations including the GRA are around the table for that discussion.”
Garda representatives and the Commissioner met again this morning to continue discussions.
Harris asked for the position of garda representative bodies on the question of escalating the dispute resolution to the Workplace Resolutions Committee.
There was some disagreement between the representative bodies on how far they want to escalate the matter. The Journal understands that the GRA wants to continue to have group discussions and told the Commissioner it is prepared to “actively engage with discussions” if a deadline of 6 November for introducing the contentious roster is halted.
Harris said there will be bilateral meetings next week between him and the individual representative bodies.
Additional reporting by Press Association and Niall O’Connor
