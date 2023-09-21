Commissioner told 'credibility of gardaí at stake' as TD warns of potential 'Jo Cox moment'

POLITICIANS FROM ACROSS the political divide have condemned the scenes outside Leinster House yesterday that saw protesters block exits and vitriolic abuse shouted at a number of politicians, who were surrounded and abused as they walked in the streets around the Oireachtas.

Around 200 people – protesting over a range of issues, including immigration – gathered outside various entrances to Leinster House yesterday as the Dáil returned after the summer recess.

There were a number of violent incidents throughout the day, and a total of thirteen people were detained by gardaí.

It was confirmed late last night that the thirteen – 11 men and 9 women – had been charged, and that two had already appeared before the courts.

The presence of a mock gallows at the protest came in for particular criticism yesterday aftgernoon. The prop – a figure with a hangman’s noose around its neck – was adorned with photos of politicians from various parties, including the Taoiseach and polticians from Sinn Féin, Fianna Fáil and left-wing parties.

“Security in Leinster House is lighter than most parliaments. That’s a good thing, because we want to be accessible to the public, but we need to make sure that our elected representatives are safe in the work they do,” Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said, speaking in New York.

Later on, TDs leaving the Oireachtas had to be escorted out in their cars by gardaí after earlier being told to remain in the complex for safety reasons.

That afternoon, disturbing footage emerged online of Cork Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire being prevented from entering the complex on Kildare Steet. He was surrounded by an angry group of protesters as a man shouted “traitor, traitor” with an amplifier.

Violent fascist thugs attempt to block a democratically elected member of Dáil Éireann from entering Leinster House, and stop him from representing the constituents who voted for him. pic.twitter.com/g8C7wHbMZn — Durruti Dub (@DurrutiDub) September 20, 2023 Durruti Dub / Twitter

Kerry Independent TD was also surrounded and abused as he walked near the Dáil. He said later that his intern had also had her phone stolen during the incident.

Speaking this morning he said there had been “no coherant message” from the protesters, who he described as “like a gang”.

Gardaí had had to put up with horrendous abuse and had had missiles thrown at them in the course of the day, the TD added.

One Leinster House staff member told The Journal that they witnessed what appeared to be a bottle of urine thrown across the wall into the Leinster House car park by a protester yesterday.

Fine Gael senator Barry Ward has written to the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris warning that “the credibility of An Garda Síochána is at stake if strong action is not taken to ensure this behaviour is not repeated and our democratic institutions are protected”.

Marc Ó Cathasaigh, the Green TD for Waterford, warned in a tweet of a possible “Jo Cox moment” - referring to the UK Labour MP who was murdered in 2016

“Do we imagine we’re far from a Jo Cox moment? We’ve pretended to ourselves that we’re immune to this kind of dangerous polarisation in this country. We are not.”

Liam Herrick, the head of the Irish Council for Civil Liberties, described the scenes yesterday as “a complete disgrace”.

In a statement last night An Garda Síochána said a team had been appointed to investigate yesterday’s violence. It’s expected a review of security at Leinster House will also get under way today.

- With reporting by Jane Matthews