Gardaí investigate as Dublin pub is firebombed with crowd inside

A FIREBOMB WAS thrown into a pub in Loughlinstown in south Dublin last night while the bar was full of patrons, Gardai have said.

The arson attack took place at the Lough Inn Pub in the early hours of this morning, but noone was injured.

“Gardaí from Shankill are investigating an incident of criminal damage by fire at a licenced premises in Loughlinstown, Dublin shortly after midnight this morning Saturday 18 June, 2022,” a Garda spokesperson said.

A video circulating on social media shows fire alarms sounding while a panicked crowd begins to exit the building.

Pools of burning petrol can be seen on the ground in front of and directly against the wooden bar, while a member of staff holds a fire extinguisher to the flames.

Enquiries are ongoing.