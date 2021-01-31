#Open journalism No news is bad news

Gardaí seek help locating teenage boy missing from Meath

The 14-year-old is described as being around 5’3” in height with a slim build and short brown hair.

By Lauren Boland Sunday 31 Jan 2021, 6:07 PM
Photo courtesy of An Garda Síochána
A TEENAGE BOY has been missing from his home Co Meath since Thursday.

Trim gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the location of Kristians Briedis, who lives in Summerhill, Co Meath.

The 14-year-old is described as being around 5’3” in height with a slim build and short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black padded puffa jacket, a short-sleeved red t-shirt and black tracksuit trousers. 

He is known to spend time in Drogheda and Kells.

Gardaí are asking anyone with information to contact Trim Garda Station 046-9481540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

