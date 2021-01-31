Gardaí seek help locating teenage boy missing from Meath

A TEENAGE BOY has been missing from his home Co Meath since Thursday.

Trim gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the location of Kristians Briedis, who lives in Summerhill, Co Meath.

The 14-year-old is described as being around 5’3” in height with a slim build and short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black padded puffa jacket, a short-sleeved red t-shirt and black tracksuit trousers.

He is known to spend time in Drogheda and Kells.

Gardaí are asking anyone with information to contact Trim Garda Station 046-9481540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.