Gardaí carrying out searches at a park in Dublin for Icelandic man Jon Jonsson

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are conducting searches in Santry Demesne Regional Park in Dublin 9 in the ongoing investigation into the whereabouts of an Icelandic man, Jon Jonsson.

Jonsson was last seen leaving his hotel room in Santry on 9 February 2019, while he was visiting Ireland for a poker tournament that was taking place in Dublin.

It is understood that gardaí connected to Ballymun Garda Station today carried out the first of two searches at the park in Dublin, as part of ongoing efforts to locate Jon after he went missing five years ago.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána this evening confirmed to The Journal that searches have taken place in the area.

Jon is described as being six foot tall, of medium build, with short brown hair. When he was last seen, he was wearing a black padded jacket. Jon had a hotel room key card from the Bonnington Hotel in his possession when he went missing.

Advertisement

Image of Jon Jonsson provided to the media by Gardaí. Garda Press Office Garda Press Office

Jon’s family have continued their search over the last five years while gardaí in Dublin have also continued their investigation into his disappearance. Jon has yet to be located.

Over 270 lines of enquiries have been established by investigators so far and a garda spokesperson said numerous statements have been taken and hours of CCTV has been reviewed.

The investigation team has received two items of anonymous correspondence while continuing their investigations, which have understood to have helped gardaí establish and steer its investigation further.

Detectives are also appealing to the author, or authors, of those correspondences to make direct contact with them, with a garda spokesperson noting that any contact will be dealt with in the “strictest confidence”.

Anyone who has any information on Jon’s disappearance, or who can assist in locating him, is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 6664400, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.