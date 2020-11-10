Detector dog Rex helps gardaí locate and seize firearms and €40k worth of suspected cocaine

FIREARMS AND €40,000 worth of suspected cocaine have been seized during a search in Limerick.

As part of an ongoing investigation targeting suspected criminal activity in the Limerick city area, gardaí carried out a search near the riverbank of St Mary’s Park at around 4.30pm yesterday.

During the course of the search, gardaí discovered €40,000 worth of suspected cocaine, a shotgun and a small number of shotgun cartridges that were all wrapped in plastic.

As gardaí continued to search the area, Garda dog Rex indicated to his handler that there was something hidden underground by the riverbank that warranted closer inspection.

Gardaí then discovered a handgun that had also been wrapped in plastic.

The suspected firearms will now be sent for ballistic analysis whilst the suspected drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland.

The scene was preserved and examined by the local scenes of crime unit.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.