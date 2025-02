GARDAÍ SEIZED A gun and ammunition this morning in the course of an arrest operation stemming from a recent robbery.

Two males, one aged in his 20s and another under the age of 18, were arrested as part of an investigation into a robbery from an establishment in the Dublin 7.

The males were detained at a Garda station in the Dublin Metropolitan Region under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The firearm will now be sent on to the Ballistics Section of the Garda Technical Bureau to undergo full analysis.

Both males have since been charged and were expected to appear before the courts earlier today.

Investigations are ongoing.