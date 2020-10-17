#Open journalism No news is bad news

Gardaí seize over 2,400 fireworks at premises in Dublin

By Cónal Thomas Saturday 17 Oct 2020, 10:02 AM
GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have seized over 2,400 fireworks at a premises in Dublin 8. 

Gardaí from the Kevin Street Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search at a premises in the Dublin 8 area yesterday, Gardaí said on Twitter. 

Over 2,400 fireworks worth approximately €1,800 were discovered and seized.

The seizure follows reports that Gardaí investigating the illegal sale of fireworks have targeted people who are using social media sites to sell off the goods.

Officers launched Operation Tombola in September which is a garda initiative which focuses on policing the upcoming Halloween period.

That operations follows concerns being raised over “utter chaos” caused by the use of fireworks across Dublin in recent months, which have left residents “petrified”. 

The sale, possession and use of fireworks in the Republic of Ireland is illegal. 

Cónal Thomas
