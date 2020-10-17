Gardaí seize over 2,400 fireworks at premises in Dublin

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have seized over 2,400 fireworks at a premises in Dublin 8.

Gardaí from the Kevin Street Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search at a premises in the Dublin 8 area yesterday, Gardaí said on Twitter.

Over 2,400 fireworks worth approximately €1,800 were discovered and seized.

#OperationTombola



Gardaí from the Kevin Street Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search at a premises in the Dublin 8 area yesterday.



Over 2,400 fireworks worth approx €1,800 were discovered and seized. #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/mcmGlkOTSb — Garda Info (@gardainfo) October 17, 2020

The seizure follows reports that Gardaí investigating the illegal sale of fireworks have targeted people who are using social media sites to sell off the goods.

Officers launched Operation Tombola in September which is a garda initiative which focuses on policing the upcoming Halloween period.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

That operations follows concerns being raised over “utter chaos” caused by the use of fireworks across Dublin in recent months, which have left residents “petrified”.

The sale, possession and use of fireworks in the Republic of Ireland is illegal.