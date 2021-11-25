#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Thursday 25 November 2021
Advertisement

Third Garth Brooks concert date confirmed as tickets go on sale

The initial two concert dates were confirmed last week after months of rumours.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 25 Nov 2021, 9:10 AM
47 minutes ago 5,888 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5611322
Garth Brooks in Croke Park earlier this week.
Image: Sam Boal
Garth Brooks in Croke Park earlier this week.
Garth Brooks in Croke Park earlier this week.
Image: Sam Boal

TICKETS HAVE GONE on sale for the Garth Brooks concerts in Croke Park next year and a third date has already been added to the schedule. 

After months of rumours, it was confirmed last week that the country star will play Croke Park on 9 and 10 September 2022.

Tickets went on sale at 8am this morning, with around 300,000 people in the online queue to get their hands on tickets at that stage.

Aiken Promotions has since confirmed that a third date has been added due to “phenomenal demand”. Tickets can be purchased for the three dates online. 

Tickets are limited to nine per person and they cost €65.56 each for standing or €81 for seated. 

Dublin City Council has granted a total of five dates for Garth Brooks Croke Park concerts next September. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Brooks was at the centre of an infamous summer-long saga in 2014 when his scheduled five-night run in Croke Park wasn’t granted permission to go ahead.

The nation was convulsed by the saga that dominated the news for several weeks.

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie