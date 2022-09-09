Heading to see Garth Brooks at Croke Park? Here's everything you need to know

Garth Brooks on the roof of Croke Park in Dublin to promote his concerts in November 2021.

Garth Brooks on the roof of Croke Park in Dublin to promote his concerts in November 2021.

GARTH BROOKS WILL finally kick off the first of his five concerts in Croke Park this evening.

There has been much anticipation ahead of the concerts, after a scheduled five-night run in Croker was infamously denied permission to go ahead in 2014. Tonight will be his first performance in Ireland since 1997.

Over 400,000 people are expected to dust off their stetsons and head to the stadium to see the five shows, in what organisers have said is “probably the biggest cultural event in Ireland in the history of music”.

If you’re one of the lucky fans who ain’t goin’ down (’til the sun comes up) tonight – or any of the other four nights Brooks is playing – we have everything you need to know.

What do I need to know about tickets?

Organisers have asked concert-goers to make sure they’ve downloaded their digital tickets to their iPhone wallet or Google Pay wallet before arriving at the venue. Screenshots or printouts of digital tickets will not be accepted.

All tickets are colour coded and will show you which route you should take to access the stadium.

Organisers have also warned people to beware of bogus ticket sellers, and reiterated that Ticketmaster is the official ticket seller for the event.

If you don’t have a ticket, there are still some available on Ticketmaster. You can pick some up here.

What time should I get there?

The gates will open at 5pm. There will be no supporting acts for any of the five shows, with Garth himself taking to the stage at 7.30pm.

Organisers have urged people to allow plenty of time to get to Croke Park before the start of the show.

No overnight or early queuing is permitted in the streets around the stadium.

How do I get there?

Organisers are strongly advising concert-goers to use public transport where possible as there will be little parking available near the stadium and traffic is expected to be heavy. Luckily, Croke Park is well served by public transport.

Train: Drumcondra Station is just a few minutes walk from Croke Park and is on the Maynooth line, so it serves plenty of stops.

Irish Rail has warned that pre-booking is essential on all Intercity routes, and customers must travel on the specific train booked. You can book a ticket here.

Additional late night Intercity trains will operate with 12.40am Heuston to Cork (with connection at Limerick Junction to Limerick) after each night’s concert. These trains must be pre-booked, with very limited capacity remaining.

Additional DART and commuter services will operate after each of the concerts on the following routes:

DART, northbound and southbound

Drumcondra to Maynooth, with connections at Clonsilla to M3 Parkway

Drumcondra to Longford (Saturday 10, Sunday 11 and Saturday 17 September only)

Connolly to Dundalk

Heuston to Portlaoise

Grand Canal Dock to Hazelhatch/Newbridge services in both directions will not serve Drumcondra Station from around 3.30pm onwards on each date, as part of stadium crowd management measures.

Those with impaired mobility have been advised to use Connolly Station for access to and from Croke Park due to lift replacement works at Drumcondra. In this case, you can get the 14, 15 or 27 Dublin Bus from Connolly to stop 4384 on Bayview Avenue and walk ten minutes to the stadium.

Bus: If you’re using Dublin Bus to get to the stadium, the 1, 13, 16, 33 and 41 all stop on Drumcondra Road. You can plan your journey here.

Bus Éireann has announced that it will operate a special service from Galway bus station to Busáras in Dublin for those attending the concert. More information is available on Bus Éireann’s website. It is also operating normal service as scheduled, and you can check their timetables here.

Private coaches will not be permitted to drop attendees at Croke Park or Mountjoy Square. Coaches can park at the Dublin City Council facility on Collins Avenue, located next to Whitehall GAA Club. From there, you can get a taxi, or get the 16 Dublin Bus to Drumcondra, which will leave you a short walk from the stadium.

Taxis: It is highly likely that there will be limited taxis available on each day of the concerts, especially after they finish. If you are thinking of getting a taxi, you can pre-book one on one of the taxi apps, such as Free Now or Lynk.

Driving: If you are driving, O’Connell School on North Richmond Street will have 400 car parking spaces available, but these will fill up fast. You can check for other city centre car parks and their closing times here.

Will there be traffic disruption?

Yes. A Garda cordon will be put in place on the roads surrounding Croke Park from 10.30am, with barriers erected at the following locations:

Lower Drumcondra Road/Whitworth Road

Lower Drumcondra Road/Richmond Road/Botanic Avenue

Ballybough Road/Luke Kelly Bridge

Ballybough Road/North Strand Road

Summerhill/North Circular Road

After 3pm, full road closures will be put in place, with only residents that have 2022 vehicle passes allowed access to the area. Residents who do not have a pass can get one by bringing a form of photo ID and proof of address – such as a utility bill – to Fitzgibbon Street Garda Station.

There will be no traffic permitted inside the inner cordon after 10.15pm, except for emergency vehicles.

What can’t I bring to the concert?

Gardaí have said that umbrellas are not permitted inside the stadium, and have urged people to bring a raincoat or poncho instead.

Bags bigger than A4 size will not be allowed, and people without bags will be fast-tracked – but all bags will be searched before entry.

Other items you might have planned to bring that are prohibited are:

Air horns

Alcohol

Animals – except service and guide dogs

Any item that could be considered a weapon

Backpacks or large bags

Banners with poles or poles of any kind

Flares

Lasers

Illegal substances or illegal merchandise of any description

Inflatable or folding chairs

Prams or pushchairs

Selfie sticks

What will the weather be like?

Ireland is no stranger to seeing the thunder roll and the lightning strike, but there won’t be any sign of that over Croke Park later on. There may, however, be a few drops of rain.

According to Met Éireann, today is set to be a bright day with sunny spells, but clouds will develop this evening with the potential for a few showers.

Source: Met Éireann

It’s probably best to bring a raincoat. And if you show up in boots, you won’t ruin any black tie affairs.

Anything else I should know?

No one aged under 14 will be allowed entry to the standing/pitch area.

Gardaí are reminding people to be mindful that Croke Park is in a residential area, and to be mindful and respectful of residents.

Otherwise, stay safe and enjoy the dance.