Quiz: How much do you know about Garth Brooks?

This quiz – initially published on 23 January 2021 – has been republished on 13 September 2021 following a report by Virgin Media’s Paul Quinn that Garth Brooks may be returning to Dublin for gigs in 2022. As we impatiently await confirmation and more information, pass the time testing your knowledge about the man himself.

AND SUDDENLY, GARTH Brooks was back on our minds.

Brooks performed at this week’s inauguration of Joe Biden as the new president of the United States, singing a rendition of Amazing Grace.

One way of reading into this performance is that it was a way of the Biden Administration reaching out to middle America with, arguably, their favourite son.

Or you could just stamp your boots and say yeehaw let’s get on with this quiz cowboy come on let’s go.