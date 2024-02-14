Gavin and Stacey is not making a comeback but Downton Abbey is

GAVIN AND STACEY creator Ruth Jones has poured cold water on rekindled hopes that the hit UK sitcom might be making a comeback.

Speculation and excitement had been stirred up among the show’s fanbase after Deadline reported that a Christmas special was in the works.

The Deadline article said that James Corden was due to come back to the show and that the episode was in pre-production.

But Jones has refuted that report and wondered who the source of the rumour could be. She said that a photo taken of her and Corden in New York may have prompted the speculation.

“Where does this stuff come from?” she asked Oliver Callan on his RTÉ Radio show.

“It’s sadly a rumour. All I can say is, if there was something to say on that front, James and I would happily announce it.

“But some random journalist who’s decided to write this story… I’m lost for words,” she said.

“It’s hilarious. I don’t know, I just have to smile.”

❌ No return planned for Gavin and Stacey



Ruth Jones joined @olivercallan this morning to chat about her role in Sister Act in the Bord Gáis.



But she also shut down rumours of a fresh #gavinandstacey Christmas special 👀#whatsoccuring #ruthjones #nessa @OliverCallanRTE pic.twitter.com/rw2MpWoDK8 — RTÉ Radio 1 (@RTERadio1) February 14, 2024

Meanwhile, there is a hugely popular UK TV series set for a return to our screens. Far from the light comedy of Gavin and Stacey, audiences are getting the chance to return to the polished halls and stuffy dining room pageantry of Downton Abbey.

The British period drama aired its last episode eight years ago but The Daily Mail reports that filming has “secretly” begun for a new season.

A source told the paper that those working on set had had to sign non-disclosure agreements.

Whether the extensive ensemble cast will return on mass or not remains an open question though. The ITV series was a launching pad for a number of British actors, including the likes of Lily James and Michelle Dockery.

The final episode was watched by an audience of 7.4 million people and the series produced two films, one in 2019 and another in 2022.