Advertisement
The cast of Gavin and Stacey Alamy Stock Photo
Not occurring

Gavin and Stacey is not making a comeback but Downton Abbey is

Fans got their hopes up after reports that said a Christmas special was in the works.
0
1.7k
26 minutes ago

GAVIN AND STACEY creator Ruth Jones has poured cold water on rekindled hopes that the hit UK sitcom might be making a comeback. 

Speculation and excitement had been stirred up among the show’s fanbase after Deadline reported that a Christmas special was in the works. 

The Deadline article said that James Corden was due to come back to the show and that the episode was in pre-production. 

But Jones has refuted that report and wondered who the source of the rumour could be. She said that a photo taken of her and Corden in New York may have prompted the speculation.  

“Where does this stuff come from?” she asked Oliver Callan on his RTÉ Radio show. 

“It’s sadly a rumour. All I can say is, if there was something to say on that front, James and I would happily announce it.

“But some random journalist who’s decided to write this story… I’m lost for words,” she said. 

“It’s hilarious. I don’t know, I just have to smile.” 

Meanwhile, there is a hugely popular UK TV series set for a return to our screens. Far from the light comedy of Gavin and Stacey, audiences are getting the chance to return to the polished halls and stuffy dining room pageantry of Downton Abbey. 

The British period drama aired its last episode eight years ago but The Daily Mail reports that filming has “secretly” begun for a new season.

A source told the paper that those working on set had had to sign non-disclosure agreements.

Whether the extensive ensemble cast will return on mass or not remains an open question though. The ITV series was a launching pad for a number of British actors, including the likes of Lily James and Michelle Dockery.

The final episode was watched by an audience of 7.4 million people and the series produced two films, one in 2019 and  another in 2022. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
David MacRedmond
davidmacredmond@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     