HAMAS HAS BEEN urged to accept a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza by US President Donald Trump, who claims Israel has agreed to finalise a deal despite its forces stepping up operations in the region.

Israel’s campaign continued to rage on yesterday, with Gaza’s civil defence agency reporting that Israeli forces killed at least 26 people. It came as the Israeli military launched deadly strikes in all of Gaza yesterday.

The Red Cross has warned that Gaza’s last remaining medical facilities are overwhelmed, with nearly all public hospitals “shut down or gutted by months of hostilities and restrictions” on supplies.

Posting to social media, Trump claimed Israel has agreed to the conditions of a 60-day ceasefire. He said lead negotiators in the mediation, Qatar and Egypt, would deliver the final proposal to both sides.

Trump warned that if Hamas did not accept the deal, “it will only get worse”. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is travelling to Washington DC on Monday, one place where he is unlikely to be arrested under an International Criminal Court warrant.

Advertisement

It is believed Trump is seeking to reach a deal regarding a ceasefire before Netanyahu’s arrival.

Gaza’s civil defence service said 16 people were killed at aid distribution sites in Gaza yesterday, a nearly-daily incident which sees attacks on Palestinians seeking food, with 10 others killed in separate Israeli operations.

A group of 169 aid organizations called this week for an end to Gaza’s “deadly” new US- and Israeli-backed aid distribution scheme, which they said is leading to civilian deaths.

They urged a return to the UN-led aid mechanism that existed until March, when Israel imposed a full, tw0-month blockade on humanitarian assistance entering Gaza during an impasse in truce talks with Hamas.

The new scheme’s administrator, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), has attempted to distance itself from reports of aid seekers being killed near its centres.

- © AFP 2025, with reporting by Muiris Ó Cearbhaill