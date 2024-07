FAMINE HAS SPREAD throughout the entirety of Gaza, a group of UN experts warned this month.

At the time of their report’s publication they noted that 34 Palestinian children had died from malnutrition since Israeli bombardment began last October.

Noting the recent deaths of three children they said: “With the death of these children from starvation despite medical treatment in central Gaza, there is no doubt that famine has spread from northern Gaza into central and southern Gaza.”

“Inaction is complicity,” the experts warned.

Yousef Abu Rabee, a 24-year-old agronomist (an expert in crop production) recently launched a remarkable initiative to plant seedlings so people can cultivate a source of fresh crops amid the spread of famine in the north of Gaza.

He explained that Beit Lahia, a village in the north, once had highly advanced nurseries, importing robust seedlings and utilising specialised equipment to maintain the strength and productivity of the plants.

However, these nurseries are no longer operational or have been destroyed – forcing locals to revert to more primitive methods to produce seedlings for agriculture.

Yousef and his team embarked on this initiative to produce and distribute seedlings to people, enabling them to plant in their home gardens. This effort aims to provide a source of fresh vegetables amidst the widespread destruction of agricultural lands.

Yousef Abu Rabee at work. Yousef Abu Rabee / TheJournal.ie Yousef Abu Rabee / TheJournal.ie / TheJournal.ie

Hailing from Beit Lahia, one of the most agriculturally rich areas in northern Gaza, Yousef’s region was once a vital food basket for the north.

However, the lands and wells were devastated, and most residents were displaced due to the severe danger, especially as the ground operation concentrated there at the beginning of the current conflict.

Yousef, along with his brother, decided to cultivate the land and establish the nursery after experiencing extreme hardships due to the lack of fresh food, relying solely on canned goods or wild plants that sprouted during the winter.

“We have produced around 150,000 seedlings of eggplants, pumpkins, and peppers, distributing them to a large number of farmers and ordinary people for planting in their homes.

“Some have already harvested from these plants two or three times, making them a significant source of food,” Yousef told The Journal.

“I used to farm with my father and dreamed of starting my own nursery after graduation. Given the urgent need in Gaza, I’ve had to launch the project sooner than expected, and with the minimum tools any nursery could have.”

In the sandy fields of Mawasi, west of Khan Younis, Nabil Abdel Rahaman, a 59-year-old farmer and retired university lecturer, is nurturing what remains of his agricultural dream.

His half an acre of land, once a sanctuary from the chaos of crowded refugee camps, now serves as a lifeline for his extended family of 100 who have sought refuge in this so-called humanitarian zone after their homes were reduced to rubble by the current war.

Nabil’s hands, weathered and strong, work tirelessly to cultivate the land with whatever seeds he could scrounge from the local market. The green shoots of molokhia, the sweet figs ripening under the sun, and the fresh arugula, parsley, and potatoes are not just crops; they are symbols of resilience and hope amidst adversity.

“The land was once my escape,” Nabil reflects, his eyes drifting over the small plot that now struggles to feed his family and neighbours.

“Before the war, it was a place where I could find solace, away from the crowded house and the endless bustle of the camp in west Khan Younis.

“But now, it’s overcrowded with my family members who fled to this humanitarian zone for safety. It’s become a place of refuge and survival.”

Nabil Abdel Rahaman farms in Mawasi, west of Khan Younis.

Nabil, his wife and daughters survived the strikes that hit their area, but his son, son’s wife and grandchildren were killed separately during these strikes.

Despite his best efforts, Nabil admits that the land barely meets his family’s needs. With agricultural production plummeting and prices soaring, even the minimal harvest he manages to gather is often insufficient. Nonetheless, he shares what he can with his neighbours, driven by a sense of community and shared struggle.

The humanitarian zone itself bears the scars of the war. Nearly half of its greenhouses have been lost—either turned into makeshift shelters for displaced families or destroyed in the bombings.

Water sources, once plentiful, have dwindled after the wells were damaged, and essential supplies like fuel and electricity are now scarce. The challenges don’t stop there; the cost of seeds and seedlings has skyrocketed, and the closure of crossings has led to a shortage of pesticides and soil disinfectants.

“The productivity of our crops has suffered,” Nabil laments.

“Without proper soil disinfection, plants like molokhia take twice as long to grow, and diseases spread more easily. Just as we need vitamins and protection to thrive, so do our plants.”

Amidst these hardships, Nabil’s resolve shines through. He has invested in two solar panels to keep the well pump running, providing a vital source of water for both his family and his neighbours. His farm, though diminished, stands as a beacon of hope.

In one of its latest reports Oxfam Palestine said that the prices in Gaza have skyrocketed since the Israeli offensive began, making essential food items like eggs and tomatoes unaffordable.

In June, we tracked the prices of nine common food items in Deir al-Balah and Gaza City, revealing a shocking increase compared to pre-war prices.

This has led to widespread malnutrition, especially among children. The situation is dire and unsustainable. Like other NGOs working in Gaza, Oxfam demanded more pressure for immediate actions to allow more aid into Gaza and give farmers access to their land.

Amid the daily struggle to keep his farm afloat, Nabil Abdel found an unexpected source of hope in a simple, overlooked detail. As he diligently worked to maximise every inch of his land, he noticed a small yet significant opportunity: old potatoes that had begun sprouting roots in a refrigerator that hadn’t operated for months due to the lack of electricity.

With local markets barren of potatoes and external seed supplies cut off due to the closure of crossings, Nabil saw this discarded food as a potential lifeline.

“Potatoes are scarce and hard to come by,” he explains. “When I saw the sprouts on those old potatoes, I realised they could be used as seeds.”

Seed potatoes are whole or cut tubers that are planted to grow new potato plants.

Determined to make the most of what little he had, Nabil rescued the sprouted potatoes and planted them in his field.

This ingenious move proved fruitful, providing much-needed potatoes for his family, especially the children who longed for a taste of nutritious food that had become a rarity amid the limited vegetable production.

According to satellite imagery taken between May 2017 and 2024 analysed by the UN, more than half (57%) of Gaza’s crop fields and arable land have suffered deterioration.

Satellite imagery indicates that the passage of heavy vehicles, shelling and other conflict-related aggression have damaged not only the land, but also the agricultural infrastructure in the Gaza Strip: Nearly 33% of greenhouses have been damaged, more than 46% of underground water wells, nearly 65% of solar panels and more than 2,300 agricultural infrastructures have been totally or partially destroyed.

The UN experts declared in their report on malnutrition in Gaza:

“We declare that Israel’s intentional and targeted starvation campaign against the Palestinian people is a form of genocidal violence and has resulted in famine across all of Gaza. We call upon the international community to prioritise the delivery of humanitarian aid by land by any means necessary, end Israel’s siege, and establish a ceasefire.”

The Journal knows the identity of the reporter on the ground but has used a pseudonym for security purposes.