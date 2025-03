THE RECENT BOMARDMENT of Gaza has resulted in hundreds being killed killed since fresh air strikes began early on Tuesday.

The breakdown of the ceasefire that took effect in January comes as the population is already dramatically weakened from fifteen months of brutal war sparked by Hamas’s deadly 7 October attack on Israel in 2023.

“It’s worse this time,” senior deputy field director in Gaza for UNRWA, Sam Rose, warned yesterday.

“People are already exhausted, they’re already degraded, their immune systems, their mental health, (and) populations on the verge of famine.

“Children who had come back to school after 18 months out of school, now back in tents … hearing the bombardment around them constantly.

“It’s fear on top of fear, cruelty on top of cruelty, and tragedy on top of tragedy.”

Photojournalists have been risking their lives to capture the reality of life on the ground for Gaza’s population.

As of last night, the enclave’s civil defence agency said over 500 people had been killed since Tuesday, including more than 190 under the age of 18.

*****

Abdel Kareem Hana Abdel Kareem Hana

Mourners gather around the bodies of Palestinians who were killed in an Israeli army airstrikes as they are brought to Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City, Tuesday, 18 March 2025.

Jehad Alshrafi Jehad Alshrafi

A Palestinian man carries the body of his 11 years old daughter Aya Al-Samri who was killed by an Israeli army airstrike, during her funeral at the Baptist Hospital in Gaza city, Friday, 21 March 2025

Abed Rahim Abed Rahim

Palestinians search for their belongings among the rubble of their destroyed homes, following the Israeli airstrikes on Khan Yunis on 18 March 2025.

Advertisement

Jehad Alshrafi Jehad Alshrafi

A woman reacts over the body of a person killed during overnight Israeli army airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, at the Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza City, Tuesday, 18 March 2025

Jehad Alshrafi Jehad Alshrafi

Displaced Palestinians, carrying their belongings traveling from Beit Hanoun to Jabaliya, a day after Israel’s renewed offensive in the Gaza Strip, Wednesday, 19 March 2025.

Jehad Alshrafi Jehad Alshrafi

An injured man is taken to the Al-Ahli hospital following overnight Israeli army airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, in Gaza City, Tuesday, 18 March 2025.

Habboub Ramez Habboub Ramez

Relatives mourn beside the bodies of Palestinians, who lost their lives in Israeli attacks on northern Gaza, at the Indonesian Hospital in Beit Lahia, Gaza on 19 March 2025.

Abdel Kareem Hana Abdel Kareem Hana

Displaced Palestinians, carrying their belongings and other items, move between southern and northern Gaza along a beach road away from the areas where the Israeli army is operating after Israel’s renewed offensive in the Gaza Strip, in the outskirts of Gaza City, Friday 21 March 2025.

Jehad Alshrafi Jehad Alshrafi

A woman carries the body of a child to Al-Ahli hospital following overnight Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, in Gaza City, Tuesday, 18 March 2025.

Jehad Alshrafi Jehad Alshrafi

A displaced Palestinian man, carries his belongings, moves away from the areas where the Israeli army is operating after Israel’s renewed offensive in the Gaza Strip, on the outskirts of Beit Lahia, Thursday, 20 March 2025

Jehad Alshrafi Jehad Alshrafi

A woman mourns as she identifies a body in the Al-Ahli hospital following overnight Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, in Gaza City, Tuesday, 18 March 2025.