A DRONE STRIKE at a refugee camp in Gaza killed ten people, including eight children, who were collecting water earlier yesterday.

Israel’s military admitted to the incident at the Nuseirat camp, claiming a technical error caused munitions to fall “dozes of metres from the target”. More than 40 people were killed by Israeli strikes yesterday in Gaza.

Despite previous positive pronouncements claiming ceasefire talks between Israel and militant group Hamas were progressing, the negotiations have now all but stalled. Delegations have spent a week trying to reach a truce agreement.

There was no immediate sign an end to the fighting was near. Strikes across the Gaza killed at least 43 people yesterday, including 11 at a Gaza City market, the region’s civil defence agency said.

The Israeli military, which has recently intensified operations across Gaza, said that in the past 24 hours the air force “struck more than 150 terror targets”.

It released aerial footage of what it said were fighter jet strikes attacking Hamas targets around Beit Hanoun, in northern Gaza, showing explosions on the ground and thick smoke in the sky.

More than 58,000 people, most of them civilians, have been killed by Israel’s counteroffensive on Gaza following an attack by Hamas in October 2023.

- © AFP 2025