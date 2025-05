A FEMALE TOURIST, just arrived in Dublin, was left bruised and bleeding after a man punched her face without warning in a gender-targeted daylight attack on Friday and “calmly” walked away, a court heard.

Kevin Kletzander, 33, who allegedly “showed no remorse”, was charged with assault causing harm to the woman who fears she will be left scarred following the incident on Dame Street in the city centre south side at 11.30 am on 23 May.

The accused, who resides in a Dublin 8 hostel and has a history of mental illness, was refused bail by Judge Catherine Ghent at Dublin District Court today.

Garda Niamh Dunne cited the seriousness of the case, telling the court, “I have huge safety concerns for members of the public and any female he encounters”.

Objecting to Kletzander’s bail application, she described the incident as “totally unprovoked” and alleged the accused aggressively approached the woman and “without warning punched her in the face”.

The injured tourist was knocked to the ground, bleeding and in shock from the one-punch assault, and suffered a deep laceration on her temple area and swelling and bruising on her left eye.

The garda claimed several people were around, but that did not deter the man, who “continued walking calmly to George’s Street” after the incident.

Furthermore, she alleged it was a gender-targeted attack on the woman who was unable to defend herself.

Advertisement

Garda Dunne said the complainant had been left unable to take part in the tourist activities she planned and was deeply concerned at the psychological impact and that she may be left with scarring.

The court heard Kletzander later handed himself in at Pearse Street Garda station, “was polite and pleasant,” and he made admissions when arrested.

During his interview, he showed no remorse but later replied, “I’m sorry” when charged.

Garda Dunne said there was CCTV evidence.

The woman did not attend the bail hearing, and the accused only addressed the court to explain his understanding of the locations mentioned in the evidence.

Defence solicitor Noel Boylan told the garda that while in the station, Kletzander spoke but switched between English, Dutch and French, but Garda Dunne said she was not advised of that. She agreed that she was aware of his mental health difficulties.

Mr Boylan said the accused attended medical appointments regularly, went to the gym, and maintained contact with his family.

Denying bail, Judge Ghent noted the evidence of the seriousness of the incident and that the assault was allegedly gendered in nature.

Legal aid was granted to the accused, who has yet to enter a plea and will appear again on May 29 next. Directions from the DPP need to be obtained.