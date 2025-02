TWO TIME OSCAR-WINNING actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead yesterday afternoon in their New Mexico home in the US.

A statement from the Santa Fe County Sheriff in New Mexico said there is an “active investigation” into the death of the pair.

The police department said: “We can confirm that both Gene Hackman and his wife were found deceased Wednesday afternoon at their residence on Sunset Trail.

“This is an active investigation – however, at this time we do not believe that foul play was a factor.” It also confirmed his wife’s name of Betsy Arakawa.

More to follow