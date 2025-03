WORKERS AT 11 of the busiest commercial airports in Germany are set to strike on Monday over an ongoing pay and conditions row.

Union Ver.di announced this morning that workers at airports Munich, Stuttgart, Frankfurt/Main, Cologne/Bonn, Dusseldorf, Dortmund, Hanover, Bremen, Hamburg, Berlin-Brandenburg and Leipzig/Halle will not attend work on Monday.

Employees at the airports help to make sure baggage, security and other essential services are carried out for the over 200 million airline passengers which travel through the airports each year.

The service workers’ union said it was not looking to disrupt the movement of passengers but instead secure good working conditions and fair wages for the employees. The strike action is likely to cause major disruptions for some of the largest European airlines.

Frankfurt and Munich airports were scheduled to operate 2,000 flights on Monday, according to Reuters news agency. Upwards of 20,000 workers are due to participate in the strike action.

Passenger travelling to or from impacted airports have a right to receive a full refund, an offer of alternative transport or a replacement flight under EU law, if they were travelling to another member state.