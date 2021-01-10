#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Sunday 10 January 2021
Advertisement

Germany sees sharp drop in asylum requests in 2020

Germany’s interior ministry recorded 31.5 percent fewer first-time applications than in 2019.

By AFP Sunday 10 Jan 2021, 6:59 PM
28 minutes ago 2,272 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5321446
Image: Shutterstock/frank_peters
Image: Shutterstock/frank_peters

THE NUMBER OF people seeking asylum in Germany in 2020 fell by 30 percent compared with the previous year, official data showed Sunday, as closed borders and coronavirus lockdowns slowed arrivals.

Germany’s interior ministry recorded just over 76,000 first-time asylum applications last year, 31.5 percent fewer than in 2019.

Most of the requests came from nationals from Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq and Turkey, it said in a statement.

A further 26,520 asylum applications were made for children under the age of one who were born in Germany to non-nationals, bringing the total number of applications to 102,581.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said the drop in asylum seekers could partly be attributed to the pandemic, which disrupted international travel and saw some countries resort to border closures, especially during the first wave of cases in the spring.

But Seehofer, a hardline conservative, also pointed out that the number of asylum seekers in Germany has been falling steadily over the past four years, which he said “showed that our measures to steer migration are working”.

Just over 37,800 people were newly recognised as refugees in Germany last year.

Germany saw a huge influx of migrants five years ago after Chancellor Angela Merkel opened the country’s doors to those fleeing conflict at the height of Europe’s migrant crisis.

In 2015, Germany saw more than 400,000 first-time asylum applications, followed by over 700,000 requests the following year.

The new arrivals deeply polarised the country and fuelled the rise of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which rails against immigration and Islam.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The German government has responded by toughening its migration policies and stepping up deportations of rejected asylum seekers or refugees convicted of violent crimes.

A decision to lift a general ban on deportations to war-ravaged Syria from 2021 has been heavily criticised by rights groups however, even if the government says it will only be applied to those deemed a security risk.

The refugee rights group Pro Asyl told DPA news agency on Sunday that Germany’s low asylum seeker figures were a result of “Europe’s rigorous border closures”.

Many migrants were currently “stuck in misery” in winter temperatures in Bosnia after their camp burnt down, it added, “even tough the current asylum figures show: Germany has room”.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie